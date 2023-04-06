The Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/17/2022 Wild Penguins 6-4 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 253 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Penguins' 248 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 78 31 57 88 58 58 53% Evgeni Malkin 78 25 55 80 103 79 49.6% Jake Guentzel 74 35 34 69 46 43 50% Rickard Rakell 78 27 29 56 40 28 47.6% Bryan Rust 77 20 26 46 55 35 50%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 203 goals given up (2.6 per game) is third in the league.

With 225 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players