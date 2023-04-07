On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has four hits this season and a team-best OBP of .522.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 2.1 per game (most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
