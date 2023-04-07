On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has four hits this season and a team-best OBP of .522.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings