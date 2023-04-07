On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (1.000) and total hits (10) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with four homers.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has hit a long ball in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 14.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in five games this season (83.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

