The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Santana has gotten a hit in two of six games in 2023, with multiple hits both times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Santana has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
  • Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
