Connor Joe -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.

Joe picked up at least one hit 69 times last season in 111 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).

Including the 111 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (6.3%), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to home plate.

Joe picked up an RBI in 24 out of 111 games last year (21.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (2.7%).

He scored in 47 of 111 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .224 .363 OBP .313 .384 SLG .333 19 XBH 12 2 HR 5 16 RBI 12 48/31 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 4 Home Away 59 GP 52 34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%) 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%) 2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)