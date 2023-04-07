Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

  • Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Suwinski picked up at least one hit 49 times last season in 106 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).
  • Including the 106 games he played in last season, he homered in 17 of them (16.0%), hitting a home run in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his 106 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 34.9% of his games last year (37 of 106), he touched home plate at least one time, and in six (5.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.282 AVG .112
.373 OBP .215
.609 SLG .184
25 XBH 5
16 HR 3
31 RBI 7
52/24 K/BB 62/18
3 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 50
32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.