Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)
- Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
- Bae reached base via a hit in seven of 10 games last season (70.0%), including multiple hits in 40.0% of those games (four of them).
- Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|.292
|AVG
|.444
|.393
|OBP
|.444
|.375
|SLG
|.556
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
