Ji-Man Choi -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.

In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (11 of 115), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Choi picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his 115 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.6%) he scored more than once.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 55 .227 AVG .239 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .394 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 31 RBI 21 60/28 K/BB 63/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 58 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%) 21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

