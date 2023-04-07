Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Man Choi -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)
- Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (11 of 115), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Choi picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his 115 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.6%) he scored more than once.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|21
|60/28
|K/BB
|63/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (50.0%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (19.0%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.3%)
|21 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Giolito (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
