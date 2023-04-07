On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .125 with a double.
  • In three of six games this year, Hayes got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hayes has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
  • Giolito (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
