On Friday, Oneil Cruz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate

Cruz is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Cruz has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

