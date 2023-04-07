Elvis Andrus and Andrew McCutchen will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 4:12 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit eight homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 19th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 23 (3.8 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.0 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the ninth-best ERA (3.46) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Reds L 6-2 Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds L 3-1 Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.