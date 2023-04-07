Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) and the Chicago White Sox (3-4) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 8-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:12 PM ET on April 7.

The Chicago White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 8, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have won in four of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won three of four games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (23 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Pirates Schedule