The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tyler Heineman, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.

Heineman got a hit in 43.5% of his 62 games last season, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.

Including all 62 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Heineman picked up an RBI in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 25 .231 AVG .194 .300 OBP .239 .308 SLG .209 7 XBH 1 0 HR 0 9 RBI 0 9/7 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 33 GP 29 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)