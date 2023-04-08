On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .300 with seven walks and one run scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.
  • McCutchen has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a clip of 2.1 per game (most in baseball).
  • Clevinger (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
