Bryan Reynolds -- 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (1.103) and total hits (13) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .524 with five homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).

He has hit a home run in 57.1% of his games in 2023, and 15.6% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 85.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 42.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

