Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .185 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Santana has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 2.1 per game (most in the league).
- Clevinger (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.