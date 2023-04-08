On Saturday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .185 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Santana has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings