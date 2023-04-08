After going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In four of six games this season (66.7%), Bae has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings