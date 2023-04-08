Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ji-Man Choi (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)
- Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
- Choi picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last season (58 of 115), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (17.4%).
- He homered in 9.6% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Choi picked up an RBI in 38 games last year out 115 (33.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 27.8% of his 115 games last year, with two or more runs in 2.6% of those games (three).
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.381
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|21
|60/28
|K/BB
|63/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (50.0%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (19.0%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.3%)
|21 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
