Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has two doubles while hitting .172.
- Hayes has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (17 total, 2.1 per game).
- Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.