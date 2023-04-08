Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has two doubles while hitting .172.

Hayes has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings