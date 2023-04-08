The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-170) Red Wings (+145) -

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have gone 31-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Pittsburgh has an 18-10 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 252 (16th) Goals 234 (21st) 254 (19th) Goals Allowed 255 (20th) 59 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (12th) 54 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (16th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 252 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Penguins are ranked 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (254 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

