How to Watch the Pirates vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park. Vince Velasquez will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 10 home runs.
- Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 36 total runs this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of just 1.262 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Velasquez heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kutter Crawford
|4/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Nick Pivetta
|4/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Corey Kluber
|4/7/2023
|White Sox
|W 13-9
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lucas Giolito
|4/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Mike Clevinger
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
