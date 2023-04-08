Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park. Vince Velasquez will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 10 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 36 total runs this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of just 1.262 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Velasquez heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Reds L 3-1 Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox W 13-9 Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox - Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery

