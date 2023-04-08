When the (5-2) take on the (3-5) at PNC Park on Saturday, April 8 at 6:35 PM ET, Vince Velasquez will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 3).

The White Sox are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won one out of the four games in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Pirates have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Pirates vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Tyler Heineman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

