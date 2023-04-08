Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-2) versus the Chicago White Sox (3-5) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (1-0) to the mound, while Vince Velasquez (0-1) will take the ball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (36 total, 5.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule