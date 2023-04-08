After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.

Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In eight of 62 games last year, Heineman drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 25 .231 AVG .194 .300 OBP .239 .308 SLG .209 7 XBH 1 0 HR 0 9 RBI 0 9/7 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 33 GP 29 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%) 4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

