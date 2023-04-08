Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).
- He did not hit a long ball last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In eight of 62 games last year, Heineman drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
