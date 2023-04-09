Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .515.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his eight games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.38).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in the league).
- Kopech (0-1) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
