After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .524 with four homers.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 13.5% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this season (87.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (37.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

