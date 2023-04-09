Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Reynolds enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .524 with four homers.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 13.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this season (87.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (37.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.38).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
