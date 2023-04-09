On Sunday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .258.

Santana has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (37.5%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings