On Sunday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .258.
  • Santana has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season (37.5%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.38).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • Kopech (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
