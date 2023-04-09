After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Suwinski picked up at least one hit 49 times last season in 106 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).

He homered in 17 of 106 games in 2022 (16.0%), including 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.6% of his games a season ago (24 of 106), Suwinski drove home a run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored a run in 37 of 106 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .112 .373 OBP .215 .609 SLG .184 25 XBH 5 16 HR 3 31 RBI 7 52/24 K/BB 62/18 3 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 50 32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

