On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • This year, Bae has tallied at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Bae has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.38).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
