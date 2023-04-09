Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .152 with two doubles.
- In four of eight games this season, Hayes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 7.38 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
