Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate
- Cruz is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In seven of eight games this season, Cruz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Cruz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of eight games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 7.38 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- Kopech (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
