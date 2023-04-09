After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oneil Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oneil Cruz At The Plate

  • Cruz is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and six walks.
  • In seven of eight games this season, Cruz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Cruz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of eight games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 7.38 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • Kopech (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.