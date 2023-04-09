The Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET. Johan Oviedo will start for Pittsburgh, trying to shut down Elvis Andrus and company.

Pirates vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 11 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is ninth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 41 (5.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Oviedo will get the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox W 13-9 Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford

