When the (4-5) go head to head against the (5-3) at PNC Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:35 PM ET, Michael Kopech will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 5).

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan Reynolds hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won two of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.