Pirates vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3) and the Chicago White Sox (4-5) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 8-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 9.
The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (0-1) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.
Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 8, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 5.1 runs per game (41 total), Pittsburgh is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kutter Crawford
|April 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Nick Pivetta
|April 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Mitch Keller vs Corey Kluber
|April 7
|White Sox
|W 13-9
|Rich Hill vs Lucas Giolito
|April 8
|White Sox
|L 11-5
|Vince Velásquez vs Mike Clevinger
|April 9
|White Sox
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Kopech
|April 10
|Astros
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Framber Valdez
|April 11
|Astros
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Cristian Javier
|April 12
|Astros
|-
|Rich Hill vs Jose Urquidy
|April 13
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Jake Woodford
