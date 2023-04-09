Rodolfo Castro -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
  • Twice in eight games this season, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Castro has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 7.38 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will look to Kopech (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
