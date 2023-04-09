Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
- Twice in eight games this season, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
- Castro has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 7.38 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will look to Kopech (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
