Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tyler Heineman is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- In 43.5% of his 62 games last season, Heineman got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including all 62 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In eight of 62 games last season, Heineman picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 14 of 62 games last season (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will look to Kopech (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
