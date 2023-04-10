Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .515.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 34th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Valdez (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.