The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.919) and total hits (15) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last outings.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit three times (33.3%).

Looking at the nine games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (44.4%), and in 12.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 77.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

