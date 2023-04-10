The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.919) and total hits (15) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Reynolds will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last outings.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit three times (33.3%).
  • Looking at the nine games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (44.4%), and in 12.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 77.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
