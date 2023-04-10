Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Santana has had a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (33.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Valdez (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
