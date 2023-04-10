Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- 4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)
- Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
- Joe picked up at least one hit 69 times last season in 111 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).
- In seven of 111 games last year, he hit a home run (6.3%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Joe picked up an RBI in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 47 of 111 games last year (42.3%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|19
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|48/31
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|34 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (67.3%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (17.3%)
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (32.7%)
|2 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|12 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (23.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros are sending Valdez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.