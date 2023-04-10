After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)

Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Delay had a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.

He homered once out of 57 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Delay drove in a run in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 16 of 57 games a year ago (28.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 33 .226 AVG .204 .273 OBP .260 .306 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 8 22/3 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 35 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (22.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (17.1%)

