Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)
- Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Delay had a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- He homered once out of 57 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Delay drove in a run in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 16 of 57 games a year ago (28.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.273
|OBP
|.260
|.306
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|22/3
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|35
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (22.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (17.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez (0-1) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
