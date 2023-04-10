After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)

  • Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Delay had a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He homered once out of 57 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay drove in a run in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 16 of 57 games a year ago (28.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 33
.226 AVG .204
.273 OBP .260
.306 SLG .247
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 8
22/3 K/BB 28/6
0 SB 0
22 GP 35
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (22.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (17.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Valdez (0-1) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
