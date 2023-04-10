Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .250.
- Bae has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, one per game).
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7).
