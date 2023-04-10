The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .250.

Bae has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings