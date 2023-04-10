On Monday, Ji-Man Choi (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is batting .053 with .

Once in six games this year, Choi got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Choi has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings