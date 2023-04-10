Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .139 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Hayes has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Astros will send Valdez (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
