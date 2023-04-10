Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .139 with two doubles and a walk.

Hayes has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings