Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Mathias makes his season debut when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)
- Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Mathias picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), with multiple hits in six of those contests (20.0%).
- He went yard in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (five of 30), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Mathias drove in a run in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including scoring more than once in 10.0% of his games (three times).
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|.419
|AVG
|.140
|.438
|OBP
|.254
|.968
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|5
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|10
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 50th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
