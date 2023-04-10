Monday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-3) versus the Houston Astros (4-6) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, who is slightly favored in this matchup. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on April 10.

The Houston Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (0-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.59 ERA).

Pirates vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 3, Astros 2.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Pittsburgh the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +155 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (42 total, 4.7 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule