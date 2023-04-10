Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .176 with a double and two walks.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Castro has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.