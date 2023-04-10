Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .176 with a double and two walks.
- Twice in nine games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Castro has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
