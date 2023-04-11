The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.829) and total hits (15) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Reynolds has had a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (40.0%, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Reynolds has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (70.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (30.0%).
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, one per game).
  • Javier (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
