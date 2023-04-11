On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .237.
  • Santana has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Astros will send Javier (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
