On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .237.

Santana has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

