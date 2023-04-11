The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.

This year, Joe has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Joe has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

