Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.
- This year, Joe has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Joe has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
